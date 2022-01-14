Wendy Williams was having a particularly rough time last May, new reports reveal. According to Yahoo Life, while filming The Wendy Williams Show from her home as the COVID-19 pandemic was peaking, the 57-year-old had too much to drink and "began stripping down and touching herself in an inappropriate way" in front of concerned bystanders.

The article notes that the mother of one previously spent some time at a sober house in 2019, but when her team noticed her unusual behaviour the next year, they called her manager to come to check on her. Upon arrival, they found an intoxicated Williams, who, after putting on quite the show for onlookers, left them with no option but to call 911.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images

After the call was made, the New Jersey-born broadcaster allegedly became even more belligerent and was ultimately "hospitalized for weeks" as her show went on hiatus. At the time of her hospitalization, a statement was released claiming that it was due to complications with her Graves' disease.

"Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment," it explained.

Sources informed The Sun that the entertainer "does not want to associate with anybody who was [at her house] that day," with another adding that "everyone knows not to get too close to Wendy." They also mentioned that "[being in her life] will backfire, and when it does, you'll get burned."

Over the past few months, plenty of rumours about Williams have surfaced in the media, with some speculating that she's suffering from severe dementia, although her younger brother, Tommy has shut down those claims – read more about that here.

