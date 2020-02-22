Wendy Williams is not afraid to document her dating life, as the talk show host took to Instagram to share photos of her date night with rumoured boyfriend and NYC jeweler, William Selby, on Friday night. Wendy officially became a single woman last month after finalizing her divorce from now ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. The controversial figure did not waste anytime finding a new man, however, as she stepped out with William for a romantic date night on Friday, and even shared the highlights on Instagram. She first posted a selfie of her luscious blonde locks with the caption, "He sent his car for me..dinner in pursuit. Happy Friday!" followed by a photo of her meatball-filled meal on their date. On the second post, she wrote, "3 meatballs plus good company equals danger! #dinner #friday #fridayvibes."

Wendy followed up these posts with a shot of herself and William with beaming smiles, cozied up together while spending time in the studio with Black Papi. "Later on...studio with @blacpapipmh" she captioned the photo. "Another Friday night."

The New York City-based jeweler, commonly known as "Big Will," has created pieces for artists such as Drake, 50 Cent and A$AP Ferg. Wendy and Big Will recently attended the premiere of Cash Money's new Spotify docuseries New Cash Order, and also spent the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day together, according to Will's Instagram. Though Wendy has previously referred to Will as her "friend" on The Wendy Williams Show, it definitely looks as though the two of them are much more than that.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Wendy and Kevin Hunter's divorce was finalized in January after 25 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Kevin had cheated on Wendy a second time, which resulted in him impregnating his mistress. Since then, Wendy has described this phase of her life as a "new chapter" that has been "so lovely."