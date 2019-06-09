Wendy Williams is really out here living the best single life she can and so despite her ongoing divorce from Kevin Hunter. The talk-show host chuck the deuces and opted out of their 20-year-marriage not long ago. Considerably, she's since been spotted having fun with celebrity friends like Blac Chyna and Kim Kardashian. Moreover, she also replaced her wedding band with a flashy flower ring and was recently seen wining and dining with a mystery man--clearly, Ms. Williams is determined to enjoy the single life. While her ex-husband is gathering L's and getting punched by his own son, Wendy is hanging out with Blac Chyna.

Ever since the two chatted it up on the Wendy Williams show, Blac Chyna and Wendy have been hanging out a lot. It would be fair to say Chyna is being quite a supportive friend to Wendy throughout her life transitions and adjustments to being newly single. Wendy recently shared a photo of the pair in Los Angeles, celebrating Pride. In the photo, she even refers to Blac Chyna as her "little sister." The full caption reads: "What's really good?? Being in LA celebrating pride with my little sister! How you doin? I’m in Chy-town 🌈🌈🌈#pride #lapride #la@blacchyna"

Okay, Ms. Wendy. We see you.