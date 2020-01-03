Wendy Williams ended her decade as a single woman who left her husband after he had a baby with his mistress. Her public breakup was quite a media craze and the talk show host handled it well despite her one check in to a sober living home. At one point, Wendy was having fun with a much younger man and then she told her studio audience that she was seeing a wealthy doctor.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Now that the new year is here, it seems though both flings are in the past since the 55-year-old recently shared on Instagram that she was having dinner with DJ Boof. Wendy uploaded an image of herself licking her fingers at a dinner table in Manhattan, New York. "Guess who took me for dinner because he likes to watch me eat?!" she captioned the image with DJ Boof tagged.

Boof works as a DJ on Wendy's show and the duo are both on holidays and are set to head back on January 6th for a live taping.

"There’s so many power girls out here these days…and a lot of them do not know how to keep that attitude of power back at the office," Wendy previously said of dating. "Like a man likes a woman to be a woman, in my opinion. They don’t always have to be reminded that you’re the CEO of whatever, whatever. Except when you have to pull that out every once in a while.”