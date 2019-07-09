Back at the end of May Wendy Williams' 19-year-old son punched his father in the face after they got into a parking lot altercation. As one would assume, it clearly had something to do with the fact that Kevin Hunter Sr. got his mistress pregnant forcing Wendy to file for divorce and fire him as executive producer from her self-titled talk show.

Kevin Jr. previously pleaded not guilty to the assault and TMZ now reports that all the charges have been dropped. According to the publication, prosecutors reviewed the case and decided not to pursue the case further. Raymond Hamlin, Kevin Jr.'s attorney, claims that both Kevin's are on good terms now despite their parking lot brawl. "They are laughing, talking and reminiscing. Their relationship is solid," he said.

The father and son walked into court together and Wendy was not present as she was on set shooting an episode for her show.

Wendy previously admitted that she's off the market and dating a doctor that she's head over heels for.

"I’m not on the market anymore. I’m not in love. I don’t know how I’m doing. I’m not in love but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about," she explained. "It’s not who you think. OK? Mother doesn’t deal with children, but it just so happens that I guess with my charm and wit, I attract people of all ages. 27-year-old boys, quite frankly, find me attractive. I get it, but when it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need someone in his 50s, too, and he’s gotta work. It helps that he’s a doctor. He’s been married. His kids are in their 20s, and yes, he’s black. He’s brown-black."