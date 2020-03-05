Wendy Williams is not here for Ashley Graham's public baby changing move, calling the new mother out on her show for her dirty diaper emergency post on Instagram. In the now-viral post that Ashley shared last week, the new mother can be seen changing her then-6-week-old son, Isaac, on the floor of a Staples store. "Sh*t just got real!" the model wrote in the caption. "First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!”

While many of Ashley's friends and followers found the moment endearing and relatable, Wendy was not on board with the message. "I don't like what she did," Wendy told the studio audience on her talk show on Thursday. While she does admit that "this story's really sensitive," she goes on to criticize Ashley's move. "As a mother, you hate it when you go places and there are no changing tables, right?...They're at the Staples, and he does an explosive....now personally speaking, I don't want to see this, and I'm going to tell you why" She explains that the circumstances would be different for a woman who takes public transit or uses ride-sharing apps to run errands, but in her opinion, Ashley has no excuse.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"Why didn’t she take the baby out to the car?" Wendy asked, the audience applauding in agreement. You’re watching the baby more than you’re watching where the Sharpies and rings of paper, and cartridges for your printer are—when you see that baby's face turn purple, you know what they're doing. They're about to push one out, [so] you leave your whole basket there."

Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television

"I just wish she would’ve done something different," Wendy continued. "This is not cool and I don’t know why we have to know about it on your Instagram. This is not hot. Ashley, I like you, but this is not hot, this is sending a bad message. I don’t want to see this in the store…What I don’t want to see is a rich lady doing this then you all thinking you can do this, nope, not cool, not hot.” Tell us how you really feel, Wendy.