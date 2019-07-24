Back when Wendy Williams was in the heat of the drama surrounding her estranged husband Kevin Hunter and his cheating antics that lead to them getting a divorce, Wendy offered Gayle King a tell-all that swiftly got shut down by the CBS This Morning host. Gayle reportedly called the controversy "too trashy" for morning television. New reports from PEOPLE detail how Lifetime has jumped at the opportunity since they're helming a biopic on the talk show host.

According to the publication, Wendy will executively produce the biopic that will begin production in the fall and arrive next year. “The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show,” a press release details. The biopic will also be accompanied by a documentary produced by Entertainment One and Creature Films.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

We can't say for sure just how much the documentary will reveal and whether it will touch on Wendy's life after divorce since she's now dating a doctor.

"I’m not in love but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about," Wendy previously told her audience.

"When it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need someone in his 50s, too, and he’s gotta work," she added. "It helps that he’s a doctor. He’s been married. His kids are in their 20s, and yes, he’s black. He’s brown-black."