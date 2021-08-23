The ever-controversial media personality Wendy Williams popped out on the ‘gram Saturday night with her new boo.

Wendy shared a somewhat blurry photo of herself, cozied up to her new man, with the caption, “My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted! Even my boyfriend.”

So who is this mystery man? It’s hard to say anything other than he is a middle-aged white man, simply because he is not tagged or named in the post, and the internet has not yet sleuthed their way into figuring out who he is.

After a very public divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter, Wendy was linked to Mike Esterman earlier this year, after he won a date with the star on her talk show. Wendy announced their relationship in a very similar fashion, posting a selfie of the two in the car as she cozied up to Mike. After Wendy and Mike went their separate ways in May, the host insisted they were never officially an item.

Friends of Wendy congratulated her on her new relationship, including Karen Huger from Real Housewives of Potomac who commented, “Congratulations! Well done Moma,” with a heart emoji.

Check out the photo below, and congrats to the new couple.

