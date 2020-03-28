It was recently declared that America has the highest number of Coronavirus cases in the world, recently topping 101K, according to CNN. The majority of people are staying inside of their homes while others are working the frontlines of this pandemic. That being said, health workers have been working tirelessly as the number of cases of COVID-19 rises which means that unless your health conditions are dire, hospital services should predominantly be used for emergencies.



Unfortunately for Wendy Williams, that means that her forthcoming surgery on her breasts has been put on hold. Appearing on The Dr. Oz Show, Wendy Williams detailed how Coronavirus has been affecting her on a personal level, as well as the rest of Hollywood. She did reiterate that she's entirely supportive of the health system putting an emphasis about the emergency matters with Coronavirus, she explained that she might have to deal with some "saggy boobs" for the next little while.

“It’s just that, as a surgery girl, when you save your money and you’ve been planning for years, and then you have your appointment and all of a sudden the corona pops up, and I got to deal with these saggy boobs," she said.

I presume that dealing with saggy boobs for a few more months might be easier than dealing with saggy breasts but what do I know?

