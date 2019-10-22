Wendy Williams was blessed with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week and the 55-year-old attended the celebratory event with her 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr. During her speech at the podium, Wendy detailed "the elephant in the room" referring to her emotionally turbulent year that stemmed from her divorce with her cheating husband. "But slowly, but surely, I’m climbing out of the pit and this is one of those monumental days that makes me say, you know, if you don’t believe in yourself who will believe in you?" she said.



David Livingston/Getty Images

Wendy couldn't help but tear up when show loving to her son. "There’s one person here that knows, you know, there’s no place like home, right?" she said. "A little burning food in oven, time to run up to the grocery store, let’s go. Just mom. Thank you, Kevin."

Elsewhere in her non-prepared speech, Wendy showed love to her talk show staff for being such "loyal" hard workers as well as behind-the-scenes industry heads that took a chance on Wendy in her career.

"Sometimes life is a very lonely path and you’ve got to make some hard decisions," she said. Watch her full speech below.