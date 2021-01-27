Her divorce may be finalized, but Wendy Williams isn't finished airing out her ex-husband's dirty laundry. The world witnessed their union dissolve in real-time as accusations of infidelities and a child with a mistress ran wild. It was confirmed that Wendy's ex-husband Kevin Hunter did, indeed, father a child with a woman named Sharina Hudson, and recently, Wendy has been slowly releasing more information about the scandal.

The famed talk show host recently conducted an interview where she made it clear that she has no plans on meeting Hunter's young daughter, and in fact, Williams claimed that when the girl gets older, the child will want to meet her. On today's (January 26) episode of her talk show, Williams once again mentioned her ex's other family.

While promoting her forthcoming Lifetime documentaryWendy Williams, What a Mess that airs on January 30, Williams spoke about the content in the special. "I can't believe how fearless I am, and I can't believe how many people have been drawn into my situation over the 12 years that I've been here entertaining you on television," said the talk show host. "Welcome to 'Hot Topics,' Sharina Hudson. Getting out of my car with my money. Good morning, Journey. I think she'll be almost three next month, don't you know." Then, as she slowly sipped her tea she added, "Good morning Kelvin."

Watch the episode below.