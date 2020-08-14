There have been longstanding rumors about Wendy Williams's ex-husband Kevin Hunter having a lovechild, and the talk show host may have slyly confirmed the gossip. After enjoying a marriage that lasted over 20 years, Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter began divorce proceedings in 2019. Headlines were littered with rumors that Kevin was not only having an affair, but he welcomed a child with his mistress. There were photos that floated through social media showing Hunter with his alleged girlfriend, but no one has come forward to confirm the information.



Robin Marchant / Stringer / Getty Images

After spending time in a sober living facility early last year, Wendy Williams took time away from her talk show to get her home life in order. After a minor conflict between her son and Hunter, it seems that Wendy is back on track. Known for her shady comments, Wendy may have targeted her ex on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself donning a face mask while holding a baby.

"Look @ me with my baby girl. I'm not the only Hunter with a baby situation," she penned in the caption. She was cradling Baby Joyous, the daughter of her friend Raquel Harper. Check out Wendy shading her ex-husband in her IG post below.