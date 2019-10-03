A while back, Wendy Williams got quite candid about her estranged husband Kevin Hunter and his cheating ways. While she revealed the sex of his baby he had with his mistress (a girl) she also made it clear that she would never talk dirty about him in public since he will always be family and they once shared a lot of love. "I talk filthy about him, but that is when I get in my apartment and the door is closed and I am talking to myself in the mirror," she said.



Sarah Morris/Getty Images

It seems as though things have changed since Wendy has found time on her self-titled talk show to throw a few jabs at Kevin and his mistress who's a new mother. While Wendy was leading her Hot Topics segment and discussing model Jeremy Meeks and his breakup with Chloe Green she made a reference about children since the exes share a one-year-old son together. “I used to say this as a joke on ‘Hot Topics:’ poke a hole in the condom and get pregnant, but that backfired on me, didn’t it?" she said.

The audience applauded her remark and Wendy's producer even praised her for speaking her truth. “Life is not what you think it is behind the scenes, trust me. Homegirl is miserable,” Wendy added about Kevin's mistress. “That’s what you get!”

Peep the clips below.