Wendy Williams thanked her new superfan, fellow television host John Oliver, for giving her a loving shoutout on his show with an odd array of gifts: Doritos, caviar, and a self-portrait of her eating lamb chops. Last week, the political commentator praised Wendy's at-home edition of her talk show on an episode of his HBO comedy series, Last Week Tonight

"Wendy Williams has ascended to a level of f*cks not given that no human has ever achieved before," he declared. "I'll be honest, I was never a regular viewer of The Wendy Williams Show but I've become a big fan of Wendy At Home. It's an oasis of truth in a world full of lies. It's a real pickle on top of a fake hamburger, if you will." Wendy appreciated the shoutout so much, that she invited him to be a virtual guest on her show on Tuesday (April 29th), where it was revealed that she had sent him some strange "thank you" gifts.

John put the painting of Wendy, in which it looks like she's “about to go to town on a lamb chop” as he phrased it, on display during their video chat. Along with the portrait, he also received some Doritos and caviar, a combo he's hesitant to try. "I don’t like either of these foods separately, so I’m not sure how I will like them together," he admitted before sampling the dish. “Wow, it’s a lot." he said after the first bite.  "It’s not just one flavour, Wendy, it’s almost all of the flavour." Watch the full unexpected interaction below:

