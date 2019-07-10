Wendy Williams is truly having herself a hot girl summer. Megan Thee Stallion should be proud of the talk show host because she's living her best life after filing for divorce from her estranged husband. After Kevin Hunter welcomed a child into the world with his longtime mistress, Wendy said "enough is enough" before dropping his behind on the curb, dating new men to keep her company. She wasn't lying when she said that prospects were blowing up her phone because, as evidenced in the last three days, Wendy is pretty busy in her romantic life. She went from dating a 27-year-old ex-felon to bouncing back with a 52-year-old doctor and now, she's been spotted kissing a third unidentified man.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The paparazzi caught up to the famed gossip commentator, snapping shots of herself and a new man as they walked outside with a dog. They greeted each other with a kiss on the cheek and some people are thinking that Wendy might have bagged herself another man for the summer. Her doctor friend did deny that they were dating so this might be her way of showing him that she can still secure anybody she wants.

Shout-out to Wendy who is truly taking advantage of her time as a single lady. Keep on living large.

