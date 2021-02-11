Wendy Williams' love life has been quite the topic of discussion as of late. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Wendy discussed initially dismissing rumors of her ex-husband cheating. Evelyn Lozada apparently warned Wendy that her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, was cheating on her, and buying shoes for other women in Lozada’s Miami Dulce store-- Wendy admittedly owed Lozada an apology.

The talk show host also spilled the tea on her relationship with Eric B and her alleged one night stand with Method Man. Now, Williams is in pursuit of a lucky new bachelor-- undoubtedly something that we will get to see play out on her TV show.

As reported by Page Six, an e-mail from Fox producers read, “Wendy Williams IS BACK ON THE MARKET! We are looking for fun men that can handle Wendy.” The 56-year-old is looking for a man between the ages of 40 and 65 based in the US. Other than those two qualities she is “casting a wide net,” and assuring people “this is not a joke.”

Despite this, an insider who received the email claims that Williams may be looking for someone high profile to be in a relationship with adding, “not a schlub from the street.” The deadline for submissions is February 11th, suggesting Wendy may be hoping to find a Valentine for Lover’s Day.

Since filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter in April of 2019, Williams has been rumored to be with multiple men including jeweler William Shelby, DJ Boof, a wealthy doctor, and Los Angeles-based fashion designer Marc Tomblin. She was even rumored to be dating Whitney Houston’s ex, Robyn Crawford which she denied.

We'll keep you posted on Wendy's new lucky man.