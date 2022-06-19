"The Wendy Williams Show" officially ended this past Friday on June 17. For almost 14 years, Wendy dished out gossip about celebrities, gave her audience advice, and interviewed some of the hottest people in the industry.

She took a hiatus from her show to regain her mental and physical strength, but she wasn't welcomed with open arms. Instead, her show was canceled, and someone else was given her slot.

However, Wendy didn't let it phase her-- because she's off to land another bag. In an exclusive interview done with Extra TV's Billy Bush, the 57-year-old media mogul expressed that, soon, she'll be diving into podcasts. According to her, she's teaming up with iTunes so that her fans can still hear her rant about everything entertainment.

This type of medium wouldn't be anything new for the mother of one, as it's where she got her start. She began working as a DJ for her college radio station back in the late 80s. Years later, she landed her own time slot on 98.7 KISS FM in NYC. Eventually, she went on to win the Billboard Award for Best On-Air Radio Personality in 1993 and was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

During her interview with Extra TV, she also talked about her show's production team, Debmar-Mercury. She made it clear to Billy that she still loves the crew and that splitting up was a decision that they all agreed upon.

As of now, it remains unclear as to when Wendy will make her podcasting debut. Do you plan on tuning in once it's here? Let us know in the comments.