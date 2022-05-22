Wendy Williams slammed a judge's recent decision to give her a court-appointed financial guardian, amid her lawsuit against Wells Fargo. In a statement provided by an attorney for the talk show host, her legal team said that she is not in agreement with the decision.

“Please be advised that Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court. Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money,” her lawyer, La’Shawn Thomas, said, according to Page Six.



Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Later in the statement, Thomas suggests that Wells Fargo may have leaked the report “in an attempt to lessen the public outcry and regulatory scrutiny mounting around” the bank.

The lawsuit stems from Williams's attempts to move her money to a different bank and being denied by Wells Fargo. The bank has claimed she was the “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

“Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money,” Williams said in a video posted to social media. “This is not right and this is not fair.”

In 2020, Wells Fargo paid out a $3 billion fine after fraudulently opening millions of savings and checking accounts without customers’ consent to meet sales quotas, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The guardian will watch over Williams’ finances until July.

