Wendy Williams is doing better than ever, according to a recent phone-in interview she did on Good Morning America. The 57-year-old is currently on hiatus from hosting her talk show, which will be coming to an end in just a few months, but has been spending time focusing on her health and wellbeing.

The entertainer began by clarifying that she is “absolutely of sound mind,” adding, “When people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me.”

“[My] health is very well,” she shared with listeners. And I’ve actually had a few appointments. You know, I’m 57 now and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”

The talk show host then addressed her ongoing issues with Wells Fargo – as PEOPLE notes, she’s been prohibited from accessing “several millions of dollars” since she’s “of unsound mind,” ultimately resulting in her bank requesting a guardian for her property.

“They say that I need somebody to handle my account and I don’t want that,” Williams revealed. “I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don’t lie, I don’t cheat, and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hard-working person.”





When interviewers asked the mother of one why she thinks Wells Fargo may be taking such drastic steps, she responded, “I want to spend more time with my family, and you know, working out and waiting for the responses to my money situation [with] Wells Fargo. And they don’t like that.”

