Following Lamar Odom's Pay Per View bout with Aaron Carter, in which he won by TKO after two rounds, Wendy Williams says the former NBA player let her try on the championship belt. Odom outsized Carter by 80 pounds in weight and 10 inches in height.

"@lamarodom is the MAN!! He spent time with me after his WIN," she wrote in an Instagram post. "He put this belt on me & commented on my small waist in a good way. He was VERY wanting to take a shower. He left my suite, I got to my car & fell in my fortress bed 4am."

The nature of the post sparked dating rumors in the comments. Odom recently told Williams that he was single during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in May.

"I'm still single, Wendy," said Odom. "Happily single. I'm in Atlanta."



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Odom spoke about being paid in Cryptocurrency after the fight, on Twitter.

"Thank you @legacyrecords for being a premier sponsor of my fight Boxing glove I appreciate the #Bitcoin you gave me upon my win and the fact that you are ahead of the game paying your artist in Crypto currency speaks volumes!! Nothing but love to Keisha!!" he wrote in a tweet.