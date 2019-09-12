Wendy Williams has admitted that she's dating "many men" right now in the aftermath of her divorce (that's yet to be finalized) with estranged husband Kevin Hunter. The 55-year-old talk show host has been very open about the certain dating must-haves when it comes to the men in her life and more recently, she's made it clear that she will get married again but this time she's sticking to certain guidelines.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“I say this all the time … I’m a wife. I’m not a girlfriend and I will get married again. There will be a prenuptial agreement, and by the way, Mehmet, we will not be living in the same house," she told Dr. Mehmet Oz on a recent taping of his show. Wendy detailed how her future husband has to have his own place while she maintains her own home and if they want to share a home, he has to buy it.

“I need a man with a full career and his own money and his own situation. I don’t want anything from you, except your love and respect. Don’t ask anything of me, but love and respect," she added.

Peep her full chat below.