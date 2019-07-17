Wendy Williams clearly doesn't care that Cardi B doesn't care about what people think of her court appearances. Cardi recently responded to a male lawyer's comments who said the rapper treats "the courthouse like a runway show" by the clothes she wears when showing up to hearings. Cardi responded in anger, saying see dresses "like a young fucking lady," and such comments are proof that people are using her name for press.

Wendy Williams discussed the matter on her self-titled television show and low-key agreed that Cardi may dress up too much when heading to the courthouse. “I love Cardi, don’t take this the wrong way, but this is for everybody going to court: You have to have a certain amount of humble respect for why you’re there,” Wendy says, as seen in the clip below. “This is a very wealthy woman, and she’s got very, very lovely breasts, but there’s a time and a place to show them."



Wendy called her white Christian Siriano outfit "lovely" but just simply “too couture for court.”

“The Birkin bag, you don’t carry that to court!” she added of another getup. “You don’t carry a multi-thousand-dollar bag … you carry something understated.”

“It’s like wearing a fur coat to the welfare office, and a splash of diamonds. There’s some things you just kinda don’t do.”