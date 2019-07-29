When Bow Wow disrespected his ex Ciara by piping up at a recent show and telling the audience that he "had this bitch first," he was hit with a waving finger by T.I. and Wendy Williams. "Here's the thing," Wendy told her audience. "It's very distasteful, you know what I'm saying? We've all had somebody before we had you, man, but to be shirtless in a club, calling her a bitch, you are so wrong for that."

While Bow Wow (born Shad Moss) seemingly wouldn't dare clap back at Wiseman T.I., he's taken a shameful path by body-shaming Wendy when he uploaded an image of her at the beach, obviously shading her appearance.

TMZ reports that Wendy has clearly gotten word of Bow Wow's low move - that 50 Cent was very much for - and apparently it won't stop of her from rooting for Ciara and continuing to shame Bow Wow for his childish ways. Wendy stands by her previous statements: Bow Wow should keep Ciara's name out of his mouth unless it's words of praise for the boss woman she is.



Sarah Morris/Getty Images

We'll have to see if Bow Wow continues his senseless posts or if he'll realize that he too has a daughter, how would he feel if someone shared such an image of his offspring?