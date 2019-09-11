Wendy Williams has been extremely open about her marriage woes ever since it was announced (and confirmed) that the talk show host served her estranged husband with divorce papers after he got his mistress pregnant. "I talk filthy about him, but that is when I get in my apartment and the door is closed and I am talking to myself in the mirror. I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened," Wendy said of Kevin's cheating.

Page Six now reports that Wendy has yet to receive her divorce papers back from Kevin and until she does, she'll remain cordial. “Wendy is playing nice so that he can sign the divorce papers and she can move on with her new, single life,” the source explained.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty

As for Wendy's current dating life, she recently admitted that she's dating "many men" until she finds the right man. When she paid a visit to The View to chat with her "girlfriends" she made it clear that she's a "wife, not a girlfriend."