Earlier today we posted about Wendy Williams' recent taping of her talk show and how she shaded her estranged husband Kevin Hunter after previously vowing she would never publicly diss him. We now seemingly have an explanation for Wendy's anger towards her ex since Page Six reports that she must pay him $250,000 for him to “secure new living arrangements."

The publication details how the arrangement was made through their divorce proceedings as part of an interim financial agreement.



Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Wendy has previously admitted that she has no prenup with Kevin because she never expected to be in this situation. "I didn’t think it would end, first of all, and second of all, that is not sexy to introduce paperwork when you are in love with somebody,” she explained. “But as a grown person, I’d get with another grown person and that grown person would have a thriving career. I would choose differently this time.”

The exes are said to have a divorce settlement meeting scheduled for November 2019 where their assets will be discussed since the only thing they've agreed on is the custody of their son, Kevin Hunter Jr.