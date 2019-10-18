Wendy Williams may be the butt of a few jokes and the perpetrator for a lot of drama that trends online involving well-known industry heads and their baby mama drama, cheating scandals or the assumed amount of talent any individual may have but the latter shouldn't discredit how far Wendy has come in her career. Her self-titled talked show just entered its season 11 and even before the show was on the air, Wendy was known as a radio DJ and host who brought the shock value when it came to her opinions on celebrity happenings.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

With all things considered including a variety of awards, her fashion line, wig line and her New York Times best-selling autobiography it should come as no surprise that the 55-year-old is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today. "The elephant in the room knows that I’ve had a tough year,” Wendy told the audience at the unveiling of her star, before thanking her team.

“Slowly but surely I’m climbing out of the pit and this is one of those monumental days,” she added. “If you don’t believe in yourself who is going to believe in you? Sometimes life is a very lonely path and you have to make some hard decisions."

Congrats to Wendy on the milestone achievement.