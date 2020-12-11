On Monday, Wendy Williams shared the death of her mother, Shirley Williams on The Wendy Williams Show. She noted that her mom passed away "beautifully and peacefully" surrounded by love.

"My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago," she told the audience. "You know how you lose track of the day and time? All I know was it was a long time ago. The five of us, my mom, dad, my siblings, the five of us — she will always be here," adding, "she didn't suffer, not one bit."



Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Wendy took time off of her show due to health concerns. "Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease, which is causing fatigue," a source revealed to People. She resumed filming in September, with a limited crew, and without a live audience to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But unfortunately, it has just been revealed that she will be taking some additional time off to be with her family in the wake of her mom's passing.

"Next week, The Wendy Williams Show will air repeats to allow Wendy to travel and be with her family at this time," a spokesperson for the show said in a statement via Instagram. "The show will return with original episodes on Monday, January 4th. Debmar-Mercury extends its deepest condolences to Wendy and her family."