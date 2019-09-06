50 Cent and Wendy Williams may have an ongoing beef, but it doesn't mean Wendy can't see potential in the rapper's show producers. According to Deadline, the same producers of 50 Cent's BET show 50 Central (Back Roads Entertainment) has linked with Wendy to producer her upcoming stand-up comedy special, Wendy Williams & Friends Presents: For The Record.

The 90-minute segment will see Wendy discuss a number of trending topics and share her opinion on each, as well as personal happenings such as her divorce and marriage woes. Comedians Royale Watkins, Carmen Barton, Mark Viera and Kristen Sivills will also have their moment to shine in the show.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

“Listen, people are talking about me and my life, but they have no idea. And since comedy has always been the best source of therapy for me, I’m using this special to tell some really good stories and have my comedian friends do some great comedy we can all relate to," Wendy said of the project that's being shopped around to networks.

“Wendy is everyone’s big sister and viewers trust her to approach any deeply personal topic from a fun and positive place,” producer Colby Gaines added. “This special gives her the opportunity to infuse her one of a kind energy and humor into the stand-up environment, and also allows her the opportunity to address her own personal headlines and rumors once and for all.”