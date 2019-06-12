This sounds somewhat familiar. Remember when the internet was dragging Nicki Minaj for linking up with her boyfriend Kenneth Petty? The man had spent some time in jail for serious crimes, including rape and murder, and the Barbs were not impressed with her choice in men. While the two situations are not identical, Wendy Williams is now being questioned about her ties to a 27-year-old convicted felon, who she has identified as her latest romantic conquest.

Ever since breaking up with Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams has been on the prowl for a new partner. At 54-years-old, Wendy is living her best life and although she sometimes gets reminded of her estranged husband, she's looking forward to seeing new men. This weekend, she met Marc Tomblin, who is 27-years-old, in Los Angeles with Blac Chyna. The two hit it off and despite only knowing each other for a few days, Wendy felt comfortable enough to fly him out to New York to spend more time together. After some spies did some deep research, they managed to find some information on Tomblin, revealing that he is actually a convicted felon.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Wendy and Marc don't seem to be all too serious right now. They appear to simply be fooling around and enjoying each other's company. Perhaps his criminal history hasn't even come up in conversation yet but it surely will when the time is right. According to Bossip, Tomblin is a financial investor and blogger. While that seems wholesome enough, he has a criminal past, being convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering in 2013. He served fifteen months in prison before being released.

Wendy and Marc were spotted last night in New York City, shopping around and getting to know each other. Do you think they'll last?