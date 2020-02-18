After all the backlash she received for her anti-gay comments last week, you would think that Wendy Williams would be a little more careful on her daytime talk show but, alas, she's back in the headlines for more of the same. This week started off with the horrific news of the death of Amie Harwick, Drew Carey's ex-fiancée. Neighbors heard screaming from her residence and when they arrived, they found Harwick dead after being pushed off the third-floor balcony. Harwick's ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, is being investigated in relation to the crime, getting arrested shortly after signs of a struggle were indicated and, when reporting the news to her audience, Wendy Williams thought it would be appropriate to crack a joke about the situation.



Michael Bezjian/WireImage/Getty Images

During the Hot Topics segment of her popular daytime television show, Williams approached the topic with caution at first, informing her fans that Carey's ex-fiancée was tragically murdered in the Hollywood Hills. When specifying that the comedian was not involved in her death, she tried to make light of the situation by making a The Price Is Right joke. "Come on down!" enthusiastically blurted out Wendy before making a motion with her head as if to mimic Harwick's death. Viewers of the show have critiqued the host as being inappropriate and heartless at that moment.

Just last week, she was forced to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community after making comments about gay men and how they should stop wearing dresses and other women's clothing. We're sure an apology is coming for this, as well. Watch below at the 10:06 mark.