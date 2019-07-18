Wendy Williams may still be battling through her divorce with her estranged husband Kevin Hunter but all that can be put on the back burner since today marks Wendy's 55th birthday. The talk-show host was spotted just yesterday heading out in the streets of New York with a large tiara sitting on top of her head. Wendy was boasting a large smile while paparazzi and fans surrounding her sang "Happy Birthday" and wished her a good night.

We can't say for sure what Wendy will be getting up to for her official born day, but considering her new romance with an unnamed doctor we can only assume that he'll be apart of the celebrations.

"I’m not in love but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about," Wendy previously told her audience, detailing how her short fling with a much younger man is no more.

"When it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need someone in his 50s, too, and he’s gotta work," she added. "It helps that he’s a doctor. He’s been married. His kids are in their 20s, and yes, he’s black. He’s brown-black."