Since her divorce from her long-time partner Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams has been living her best life. A lot has happened between the duo throughout the year and we have gotten to see all of it unfold on social media. Yet, it did not discourage Wendy from embracing the positive sides of her journey and doing the things that made her happy. Most recently, the talk show host made her way to Miami to be surrounded by family during the holiday. According to HollywoodLife, Wendy's circle has reported on her happy state: "Wendy is having an amazing time in Miami and she feels it’s so good for her soul to be surrounded by family during this holiday season. Wendy is such a strong, independent woman and is loving her freedom since her split from Kevin Sr."

Moreover, the same source added: "But at the same time, having all the love and support from her huge family has made all the difference in the world. Wendy feels so grateful and blessed to be able to see them whenever she cares, but to have them around this Christmas made it especially memorable for her." That is definitely the best mood to be in with the start of a new year. We wish Wendy nothing, but the best.

