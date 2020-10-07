Wendy Williams is one of the most famed radio show hosts, establishing herself as a strong force on the talk show circuit as well. Despite her hosting an ultra-popular show, she often finds herself going viral for the worst reasons.

Following her public spat with NeNe Leakes, in which the reality star referred to Wendy as a "cocaine head", Williams is making headlines for mispronouncing one of today's most trending words: Coronavirus.



Lars Niki/Getty Images

We've heard it over and over again. We're in the midst of a pandemic, for goodness sake. But still, Wendy Williams has absolutely no idea how to correctly pronounce the word "coronavirus".

During a recent episode of her show, she spoke about President Donald Trump's diagnosis, saying the following:

"Oh, President Trump. ‘Don’t be afraid of cornova?’ ‘Don’t let it dominate your life?’ Sir, are you serious? We are here, out in the field. We are frightened of cornova. You got it, so we could get it."

The fact that she did it twice... And the one audience member who's mhm'ing along as if she knows what Wendy is talking about. The moment is going viral, which makes complete sense.

This isn't the first time she's done this sort of thing either. Just a few weeks ago, she pronounced Verzuz as "Ver-zooz" during a live conversation with Brandy. This is worse, though.

