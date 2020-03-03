One of the major topics inside the music industry this week pertains to Houston stand-out Megan Thee Stallion, who is currently battling her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment and its main man Carl Crawford. According to the rapper, she is unable to release new music, which has led her to file a lawsuit against the label. Some people are saying that she should not be complaining and that she simply should have paid more attention to the contract terms while others claim that she was unfairly locked into the deal. On the complete other side of the spectrum, Wendy Williams appears to have legitimately no clue what's even going on.



Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Speaking about the legal dispute on her popular daytime talk show, Wendy Williams attempted to bring up the drama during her Hot Topics segment. "Meghan Thee Trainor is another one going through it," she began, catching herself about midway through the following sentence. "She's twenty-five now but she was only twenty when she signed her first-- I mean, Megan...," added Wendy before giving up altogether.

We all make mistakes here and there but, Wendy, this is pretty embarrassing. Her audience laughed at the mistake, giving the host a few seconds to shake her head at the flub. At least she was close...