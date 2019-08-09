Wendy Williams is still sorting through the divorce with her estranged husband Kevin Hunter since he cheated on her and got his mistress pregnant. The talk show host previously wished her ex well with "his new life with his new family" and now it seems like Kevin will live quite comfortably since he's legally entitled to half of Wendy's empire since no prenup was signed before their marriage.



The 55-year-old chatted about the latter on Sway in the Morning earlier this week and got candid about how she really thought her marriage would last forever, hence the no prenup. “I didn’t think it would end, first of all, and second of all, that is not sexy to introduce paperwork when you are in love with somebody,” she explained. “But as a grown person, I’d get with another grown person and that grown person would have a thriving career. I would choose differently this time.”

At the top of week, there were reports that Wendy was thinking about welcoming Kevin back as her business manager but she quickly shut down those rumours. "The only business – I repeat – the only business me and Mr. Hunter are involved with is getting a divorce finalized,” she said.