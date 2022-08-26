2022 has been a chaotic year for Wendy Williams, though a new report from Page Six is shedding some light on the retired talk show host's apparent financial woes and beef with her ex-manager.

On Friday (August 26), Williams' former attorney, LaShawn Thomas, revealed to the outlet exclusively that Wells Fargo financial adviser Lori Schiller is attempting to "muddy the waters" by allegedly contributing to an untrue report about the radio icon's son misusing her American Express Card.

Wendy Williams in 2019 -- Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Schiller no longer works for Williams, but she is wrapped up in her lawsuit against the bank. "The real issue is that Wells Fargo, through their adviser, refused to grant Wendy access to her own accounts, this includes the right to check her balance," Thomas explained.

"No bank should have the authority to do that. No one attempted to gain access to any of Wendy’s accounts. The Wells Fargo adviser and [former manager Bernie Young] were the only people with access… They left Wendy to die," she alleged.

According to Thomas, without any access to her funds, The Wendy Williams Show alum was forced to use her AmEx "for all of her living expenses," which included flights to and from New York for her doctor's appointments, as well as groceries.

Williams' 22-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., is said to have stepped in to help his mother "both mentally and physically with the assistance of a team of doctors."

"He coordinated all of her appointments, made sure she attended all appointments, cooked and cleaned for his mother," Thomas said in her statement refuting the claims put up against the young man. "He absolutely loves his mother without question, and no one should place any blame or allegations of wrongdoing at his feet."

In response to those spreading rumours about Kevin running up a $100K bill on Williams' credit card, he told the US Sun, "I vehemently deny any allegations of unauthorized use of my mother’s American Express card. This is a false narrative perpetuated to justify freezing her accounts."

Read LaShawn Thomas' full statement here

