After officially filing for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter, last April, Wendy Williams is finally a single woman. The controversial TV host made the decision to end their over 21 year marriage after his frequent infidelity ultimately lead to him impregnating his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson. Kevin's love child was the last straw for Wendy, and now, she can put the whole thing behind her. Wendy and Kevin's divorce was given the official stamp of approval by a New Jersey judge on Tuesday. Official court documents detail which assets will go to which spouse, including their real estate and business shares.

Their former home in Livingston, New Jersey is already on the market, but the earnings from the sale will be split 50/50 between Wendy and Kevin. Wendy fortunately gets to keep their Florida home, as he mother currently lives there, while Kevin has been granted the proceeds from a Morristown, New Jersey house he recently sold. It was also stated in the documents that each party owned equal shares of their production company. However, Kevin plans on selling off his portion to Wendy, so that she will become the sole owner. She will be paying him a lump sum plus a severance package, though the specific amounts are confidential. Except for one sculpture, Wendy will keep all of their furniture, and Kevin will keep his Ferrari and Rolls-Royce.

The couple first met at an ice skating rink in 1994 and got married 3 years later. They have one child together, their 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr.