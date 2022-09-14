It's been a tumultuous few years for Wendy Williams. After splitting from her husband of 22 years and the end of her popular daytime talk show, things haven't been the same for the star. However, it seems that Wendy is now taking matters in to her own hands once again by checking herself into a wellness facility for "overall health issues."

On Wednesday (September 14), it was reported that the 58-year old broadcaster had entered a rehabilitation center to treat her alleged substance abuse issues amid her fallout with production company Debmar-Mercury. However, a spokesperson for Wendy says her current treatment is strictly for her overall health as she gears up for her big return to media with The Wendy Experience podcast.

Wendy Williams with her Madame Tussauds wax figure in 2021 - Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast," Wendy's team shared. "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time." No word on what specific issues the former radio host is currently dealing with, but this wouldn't be the last time Wendy's health got in the way of work.

Back in July, her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, revealed that the production team for the Wendy Williams Show would not step in to get the host help for her substance abuse issues. “They sat in a meeting with her whole family, including her now-deceased mom, and would not sign off on the recovery efforts that would’ve helped Wendy also get well and live and be sober,” he told Page Six. In 2019, Wendy opened up about her live-in rehabilitation center on her talk show, sharing, "After I finish my appointments … I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tri-state [area] with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Wendy and her family at this time.