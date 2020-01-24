Wendy Williams, now post-divorce, has shared what feels like her millionth controversial take this month following the release of Jessica Simpson's memoir, Open Book. In the memoir, Jessica recalls her relationship with John Mayer and how it ended. Ten years ago, John got some heat for some comments he made about Jessica in an interview with Playboy. John told the magazine about their "crazy" sex life, claiming that Jessica was like a “drug” to him, “like crack cocaine," and even referred to her as "sexual napalm." Jessica revealed that she was "shocked" and "embarrassed" by his "disappointing comments," so much so that she ended their relationship. “He was the most loyal person on the planet and when I read that he wasn’t, that was it for me,” Jessica told People magazine. “I erased his number. He made it easy for me to walk away. I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that. He thought that was what I wanted to be called. A woman and how they are in bed is not something that is ever talked about. It was shocking.”

However, Wendy completely disagreed with Jessica's disapproval. “Remember when John Mayer said she was sexual napalm?” the talk show host asked her studio audience on Thursday. “There were only two women in our morning ‘Hot Topics’ meeting and we’re both similar in age, and we were both like, ‘There is no insult there, OK!'” Wendy polled her audience to see how they felt, and most of the audience members agreed with her. It's also worth mentioning that John has since apologized, which Jessica acknowledged. “I know that he’s publicly apologized and I don’t want to take that away from him. I think he knows a lot of this about me already but he doesn’t know the perspective I have as a woman,” she said, noting, “That was Jess in her 20s."