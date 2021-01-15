Earlier this week, Wendy Williams opened up about the intimate details of an alleged sexual assault that happened to her while doing press for her upcoming biopic titled Wendy Williams: The Movie. Wendy told reporters that she was "mesmerized" by the R&B singer Sherrick before agreeing to go on a date to an album release party with him where he sexually assaulted her before the party. She claimed, "before the party, I was date raped," by the "Just Call" singer. The widow of the accused singer is now chiming in, questioning the "hard to believe" allegations made by the talk show host.

Talking to Page Six, Lynne Connor Smith questioned, "Why would Wendy not call the police if it were true?" She went on doubting the gossip queen's claims, asking "Why did she go out with him? We have questions, too!" The film producer pointed out that Wendy waited 25-30 years to speak up, saying she "tells the truth as a career." She then added, "It's hard to believe. Why now?!"

Lynne further interrogated Wendy's claims as she knew her late husband as "a beautiful man, a genius with a voice like an angel." She disclosed, "We have three amazing children," noting that "this is quite painful to not only us but his nieces and siblings."

"He flipped the interview around to where he was interviewing me - I was just gaga over this man and he asked me to go to an opening party, an album release party, with him that night," Wendy detailed of the assault to reporters.



Sherrick died back in 1999 at the age of 41 years old, leaving behind a wife and three children.

