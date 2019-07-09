Since announcing to the world that she was going through a divorce with her husband, Wendy Williams has been thriving with the men out here. She hooked up with a 27-year-old convicted felon after attending Pride Month in Los Angeles and after she got tired of him, she moved onto a doctor in his fifties. She hopes that she can build a new life with her new man. However, other people keep coming in the way. During a recent episode of her show, Master P and his son Romeo were guests when they started talking about love and their current relationships.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Romeo spoke about how everyone he tries to hook up with just wants to get his dad's phone number, to which Master P responded that he's just chilling. Wendy then started to flirt, asking if P is free tonight and it's at that point that the cuddling sesh began. She then turned her attention to Romeo and said that he's also allowed to join. Master P accepted the offer and Romeo seemed even more down than his dad, heading over to her and putting his arm around the talk show host. "You don't have to tell me twice," said Romeo.

Wendy recently admitted that she's head over heels for her doctor boo, who has been identified as 52-year-old doctor Darrin Porcher by Daily Mail. The two are said to have not started a relationship but they're enjoying their time together. Could Wendy be eyeing a switch to either Romeo or Master P?