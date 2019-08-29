There have been a number of recent setbacks for Wendy Williams. The talk show host has had quite the year with living in sober house, taking a break from her show, splitting from her husband of 20 years, filing for divorce, dealing with her son being arrested, and we can't forget that her husband Kevin Hunter had a child with a woman he'd been carrying on an affair with.

The gossip queen has promised fans that she's back on track and that her head is in the game, but recently, Wendy has been spending much of her time getting her groove back. She's been spotted at parties from coast-to-coast as she's been captured by cameras posing alongside her famous friends. However, Wendy is supposed to be fulfilling her For the Record…Umm Hmm! tour, only, she canceled a week's worth of dates in the last few weeks due to "scheduling issues."

Each cancelation is met with a polite statement, and then days later Wendy is spotted in scenes sitting next to Rick Ross or Meek Mill or NeNe Leakes receiving the V.I.P. treatment. Her partying ways aren't slowing down anytime soon as Wendy is planning a full Miami excursion that will be one for the books. According to reports, her Labor Day Weekend vacation will be a girls trip with NeNe and Tamar Braxton where the trio will party on yachts and go from club to club. It's all one way to get over a broken heart.