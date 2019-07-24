Wendy Williams simply could not hold back on revealing her love for Leonardo Dicaprio on a recent taping of her self-titled talk show. According to Hollywood Life, Wendy was talking to her audience about certain reports that said Leo instructed crew members to not make eye contact with him on the set of his latest film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.



Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The hot topic had Wendy trail off into a whole other conversation about her desire for the actor like we've never heard before. “Leonardo DiCaprio, I love him. I’ve never met him, but I love him… Here’s the thing, I’d be the one to look him in the eyes anyway because he’s beautiful to me,” she told her studio audience. “His eyes are mysterious, dangerous and the perfect blue. His eyes look like he’d take you, throw you down, call you a whore and do you dirty!”

She added: “Sorry! You like what you like and I like him."



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Wendy, Leonardo's dating 22-year-old model Camila Morrone and the couple have been going strong for over a year now since they were first spotted together in Aspen, Colorado.

Sorry Wendy!