Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta's Bow Wow has had a rough run in the press as of late. If he isn't making headlines for his escapades with women, arrests along with accusations of domestic violence, or reality television antics, he's making comments that some deem to be disagreeable. Recently, a video surfaced of Bow performing his Ciara-assisted, 2005 hit song "Like You." The former couple collaborated on the track when they were dating, but obviously since that time they've gone their separate ways.

"You know I had that b*tch first, right?" Bow says on the mic to the crowd. The rapper received backlash for his comments about his ex, and Wendy Williams took a few minutes to address his remarks—and throw a few shots—at Bow on her show. "People are hating on Bow Wow. Bow, I'm not hating on you but I'm just saying...young man," she said. "Come on now. So what? Here's the thing...in a different venue, it might have been fine to say, 'Yeah, me and Ciara dated for two years.' You know, PEOPLE magazine. You're interviewing with PEOPLE magazine and they say, 'You know shad, you're very handsome, you're young Hollywood, you keep your career going. Is there a girl that got away that you wish never...' You know? Then you say to PEOPLE magazine, 'Ciara and I dated for two years back in 2004 to [2006].'"

She then pulled up a photo of Bow and the Beauty Marks singer together and pointed out something that has been ignored over the years. "That was 15 years ago, but here's what my shady team noticed and I was like, yup, good job team. Zoom in everybody, Bow Wow is standing on his tippy, tippy, tippy toes."



Evan Agostini/Getty Images

"Anyway Shad, here's the thing. It's very distasteful. We've all had somebody before we had you, men. We've all lived. But to be shirtless in a club calling her a b*tch. You are so wrong. You are so wrong for that." Someone in the audience said that Ciara's husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, needs to check Bow for disrespecting his wife. "Russell does not need to get him. Russell needs to be the civilized man that he is. And Ciara, please don't clap back it's not worth it. You are now the matron of the manor."

"Then he went from Ciara to Erica Mena...so where are we going with your track record?" Wendy added. "And I like Erica, but all I'm saying is Ciara made the right choice."