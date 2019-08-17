Wendy Williams has already canceled two of her tour stops for her "For the Record…Umm Hmm!" tour and now a third date has been dropped from her schedule. According to Page Six, Wendy was set to visit New Jersey fans on Saturday, August 17th but dropped out due to “scheduling conflict" with no plans to reschedule as of yet.

There have been some reports of Wendy's tour turning out to be a disaster with tickets sales reportedly not selling as well as expected. "Wendy is proving to everyone that’s been pulling for her that she’s incapable of staying on track,” a source told the publication. “What happened to the strong businesswoman she’s claiming to be who was taking charge and doing big things? If anything, this mess of a tour has proven she can’t do anything for herself.”



Robin Marchant/Getty Images

In other Wendy news, she and her estranged husband Kevin Hunter have been ordered by a judge to attend a divorce settlement meeting to sort out their assets since there was no prenup.

“I didn’t think it would end, first of all, and second of all, that is not sexy to introduce paperwork when you are in love with somebody,” she recently explained. “But as a grown person, I’d get with another grown person and that grown person would have a thriving career. I would choose differently this time.”