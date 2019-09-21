We're unsure if Wendy Williams even attended just one of the tour stops she had planned on her For the Record…Umm Hmm! tour. The 55-year-old previously canceled four stops at one time, followed by another cancellation, and then yet another cancellation where she went on a girls trip instead. It now seems clear that Wendy thinks the whole program was a bust since she's called quits on the final stop that was set to take place at The Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The website for the venue has posted a note that says "due to unforeseen circumstances, this event has been cancelled."



Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

If any of the shows did go on, fans would have been in for quite a treat since Wendy was bringing along a crew of comedians to entertain and tell jokes at the same time. "She’s telling her story, her way against the backdrop of the country’s funniest comedians and they aren’t holding anything back!" the event description reads. "In addition to hilarious, side-splitting comedy, Wendy will be spilling the tea on any and everyone, including herself!"

So far Wendy's been busy filming the new season of her talk show that's already brought on lots of commentary.