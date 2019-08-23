Wendy Williams For the Record…Umm Hmm! tour has completely tanked since she's now cancelled four tour stops. She first rescheduled some shows at the top of the month and was seen partying until early hours in the morning instead. Two weeks later her New Jersey tour stops were cancelled due to "conflicting schedules" and now another set of shows in Atlanta are off the docket.



Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Page Six reports that both Atlanta shows were set to take place at the city’s Symphony Hall on September 6th and 7th. The venue has provided a statement on their reason for the cancellation detailing how the "purpose of the tour has been sidelined" by the numerous headlines.

"We always want to be able to give the fans the best show ever. With that said, the same excitement, intensity and headlines that fueled Wendy Williams and Friends presents For The Record Umm Hmmm Comedy Tour has also fueled the cancellation of the scheduled show," the statement reads. "Unfortunately, the goal and purpose of the tour has been sidelined by the headlines. The show may be canceled, but Wendy's commitment and love for all of the fans that support her and continue to support her never will. It is our utmost goal to return to the marketplace in the future. Ticket holders can receive refunds at the point of purchase."

We can only hope Wendy picks things up and her shows start bringing in the crowds she's used to so no more cancellations are announced.