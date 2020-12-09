Many people have lost loved ones this year, and coping can be hard.

Yesterday, Wendy Williams' brother, Tommy Williams, took to Instagram Live on December 8th, and announced that their mother, Shirley Williams, died this past Sunday, December 6th. However, a day prior, on December 7th, Wendy. while wearing all black, announced on The Wendy Williams Show that her mother passed away "many, many, many, many weeks ago."

After seeing Wendy's announcement, Tommy said in his video, "Now maybe some of you can see what Wendy's been going through. It's mental health." He also reminds viewers that Wendy is human, and she is also a mother and a sister, among other roles as well.

Fans have been very supportive, showing their love and condolences towards Wendy. Fans are also calling for apologies for Wendy from those who criticized her earlier this year.

Tommy also said he told Wendy many times that she "doesn't know how to take a day off." He continued by saying, "Mental health, physical health - that's what they give you days off for."

After the news of her mother's passing went public, Wendy made her announcement the following day while fighting back tears. "She passed away beautiful and peacefully and surrounded by love."

