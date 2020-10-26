Wendy Williams cleared the air on Monday's show regarding her off behavior on Friday, claiming that she's "not perfect." During Friday's episode, Wendy appeared distracted and mildly disoriented and many fans had expressed their concerns, especially since she's diagnosed with Graves' disease.

"I always say I love you for watching ‘cause I really, really do. I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you,” the host said on Monday. “I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it’s still work. An effort put in for the hour I’m out here, you know? I guess every day is not perfect, but I’m not a perfectionist. I’m not perfect.”

Many had noticed that she wasn't necessarily fully focused as she usually is with the show's producer often having the help bring the conversation back.

"I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us, and I love entertaining you. You know? It’s not easy. It is not easy, you’re a tough crowd," she added.

The concern was largely fueled by a comment made by her former DJ, DJ Boof, who was replaced by DJ Suss One on the daytime talk show.

"Yup exactly and it will all come out... Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don’t wanna lose their jobs ... this is going to play out bad ... I feel sorry for the workers and victims," he wrote after many noticed Wendy's behavior.

Some have accused Wendy of relapsing. She had previously admitted to having struggled with substance abuse. Many also were also concerned because Wendy also struggles with Graves' disease which has interfered with the show in the past. Her return to daytime television in September came after she went into hiatus in May over issues related to Graves' disease.