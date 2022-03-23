There has been staggering news about Wendy Williams in recent months but the talk show host continues to maintain that she is doing just fine. For years, there have been rumors about Williams's health; from her sobriety journey to more recent allegations that she was barely able to function without help. Then, reports stated that Wells Fargo, Wendy's bank, was trying to keep her from accessing her money, and today, it has been alleged that her former manager, Bernie Young, is now making his bid to become her legal guardian. She is reportedly fighting against his attempts.

After Wells Fargo determined that Williams needs a guardian before they will allow her to access her accounts, the radio icon took to her newly-formed Instagram account to detail her behind-the-scenes struggles.



Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer / Getty Images

“My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money and when I begin asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money. This is not fair," said Williams in a video as she referred to her former financial advisor.

“Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money,” she continued. “This is not right and this is not fair.” Williams claimed that a doctor has been giving out information allegedly about her health to people like Schiller, but he hasn't told the same to Williams.

“I fired this doctor and, again, all I want to know is where is my money? This is not right! And certainly, this is not fair.” She also addressed her former manager trying to become her legal guardian.

“I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me. That was done with my American Express card,” she stated. Check it out below.